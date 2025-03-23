22.7 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsPSL X replacement draft to take place on Monday
Sports

PSL X replacement draft to take place on Monday

5
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP):The HBL Pakistan Super League X replacement draft will take place on Monday evening through a virtual session.
Five cricketers, who are set to be unavailable for a few matches, will be partially replaced by their respective franchises. Peshawar Zalmi will replace Nahid Rana (Gold category), while Karachi Kings will pick a replacement for Litton Das (Silver category).
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen drafted by Islamabad United in Supplementary category and New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively will also be unavailable for a few matches to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.
Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make a pick to replace their Diamond category player Corbin Bosch for the entire season.
The HBL PSL X is all set to take place in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan