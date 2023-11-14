PSL Governing Council meets

LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP):A meeting of the HBL Pakistan Super League governing council was held on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

All six HBL PSL franchisees were represented along with PCB officials who engaged in a fruitful and detailed discussion on a wide range of issues including the HBL PSL9 edition’s operational and logistical matters and the draft of HBL PSL9 which is tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-December immediately after the conclusion of National T20 Cup.

With the general election announced to take place in February 2024, it was unanimously agreed that formal advice be expeditiously sought from the government of Pakistan concerning finalising the exact dates for the HBL PSL9.

Franchisees also urged the PCB to accelerate the process for the sale of PSL Media rights.