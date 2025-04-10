PSL enters double header phase with excitement, anticipation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed his enthusiasm as the tournament reached a thrilling stage, entering its double header phase saying the journey has been remarkable and filled with valuable lessons.

Speaking at a press conference here at a local hotel on Thursday, he emphasized that the PSL is a product of Pakistan, and every day presents an opportunity for growth and improvement.

The captains of the participating teams shared their thoughts on the upcoming matches. Shadab Khan said, “Expressed excitement about playing in Rawalpindi, acknowledging the pressure of performing in front of a home crowd.

Babar Azam said, “Noted that while all teams appear balanced on paper, the key to success lies in adapting to conditions and playing effectively on the day.

Mohammad Rizwan highlighted the passion of the Pakistani nation for cricket, expressing hope for a strong performance in the tournament.

Saud Shakeel emphasized the team’s commitment to playing good cricket and securing wins.

Hasan Ali acknowledged that challenges are a natural part of life but emphasized the importance of learning from them.

Karachi Kings’ decision to pick Abbas Afridi was also noted, with expectations that this move will enhance their performance.