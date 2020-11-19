PSF-KP Squash Tournament to help national players improve rankings: Qamar Zaman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP): Squash Legend Qamar Zaman believes the PSF-KP Men’s and Women’s International Satellite Squash Tournament scheduled to be held in Peshawar from Friday, would help the national players in improving their world rankings.

“The three-day event will continue till November 22 and arrangements for the event have been completed. This international event will help improve the world rankings of national players,” Qamar Zaman, who is also the vice-president of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) told APP.

The former world champion said Professional Squash Association (PSA) have hosted various events across the country to improve the world rankings of Pakistani players.

“Not only squash but all sports activities had been suspended for the past eight months due to the global COVID-19 pandemic which had affected the players’ rankings. World competitions were also banned worldwide, but now that sports activities have begun, the PSF-KP PSF Satellite International Squash Tournament will be in held in Peshawar from November 20 to 22 and both men and women’s categories competitions would be played in the event,” he said.

“US $ 1,000 prize money has been set for each event. Top ranked 16 players will be seen in action in the event,” he said.

He said the global rankings of national players were being affected due to lack of international competitions. “PSA hosted several international events in Pakistan to improve the world ranking of Pakistani players,” he said.

He said after the Peshawar event, PSA competitions would also be played in Lahore and Islamabad. “Earlier, the PSA event was successfully held in Quetta.

There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan. Academies have been set up across the country to bring in new talent and train new players, so that they can come to fore,” he said.