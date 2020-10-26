By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):The 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2020, organised by PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club, came to a rousing conclusion here on Monday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

This Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour targets promotion of professional golf and what is satisfying is that it encourages the second tier golf professionals to reap rewards through participation and commendable performances.

And how well some of the upcoming golf professionals have succeeded in becoming notable. Muhammad Azam of Quetta who was hardly known in professional golf circles achieved victory in this event by unveiling his golf playing skills and surprising his adversaries through a masterly effort, that fetched him victory and a cash prize of rupees 150,000.

For a golf player from Quetta this represents a breakthrough and good compensation for the hours and hours of practice put in by him especially in a city where the playing facilities are not adequate.

As far as the competition goes Azam has been relentless in his pursuit of honors with scores of gross 67,75 and 68 and an overall aggregate of 210, six under par.

The score of 68, four under par on the final day can be graded as meritorious indeed for it reflects on his mental strength and capability.

Added to that was the fact that his nearest rival Salman Akhter of Lahore Gymkhana also ended the combat at the same score of 210 and as per rules they went into a sudden death play off. It goes to the credit of Azam that he emerged as the title winner after achieving a birdie on the first play off hole whereas Salman had a par.

Rather disappointing for Salman who is also seeking higher honors and prestige but then Azam was in his winning elements.

Other illustrious ones who won good cash prizes through participation and performance in the championship are Kashif Masih (Garrison Club) who ended up third with an aggregate score of 212 ,four under par ,Latif Rafiq (Gymkhana)213,three under par,Muhammad Akhter (Islamabad)215,one under par and Zahir Shah(Peshawar)215 ,one under par.

They have showcased plentiful golfing ability and appear as professional golfers with acumen . Two more who did well are Azmat Khan (Peshawar) and Zubair Hussain (PAF Islamabad).They aggregated a score of 216 ,which in golfing terms is referred to as level par.

At the conclusion of the 3rd Punjab Jinnah Golf Development Tour 2020 at the PAF Skyview Golf Course,the winners were honored by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam ,Air Officer Commanding ,Central Air command ,Air Commodore (r) Tariq Usman ,Project Director PAF Skyview ,golfers and golf lovers.