President Punjab Olympic Association calls on DG, SBP

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP): President Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Amir Jan alongwith Secretary Idris Haider Khawaja called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

PbOA chief and Director General Sports Punjab exchanged views and measured different options for the promotion of sports in the province.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that it is the right time for all stakeholders to make collective efforts for the true sports culture in the province.

“Provincial sports associations should also play their prescribed role for the growth of sports in the province.

No sports can grow in the province without the active role of provincial sports associations,” he maintained.

PbOA chief Amir Jan agreed with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and said that Punjab athletes can produce marvelous results in their respective sports disciplines if all stakeholders including sports associations put up joint efforts for the cause of sports.