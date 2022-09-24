President appreciates Pak-England T20I series

KARACHI, Sep 24 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciating the conduct of T20I series between Pakistan and England, said that the revival of international Cricket in the country was a good omen.

He expressed these views while interacting with media, when he arrived at the National Stadium Karachi to watch third T20I of seven match series between Pakistan and England.

The president lauded the role of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other organisations for the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan. He said it’s good to see England in Pakistan.

Earlier, the PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja welcomed the President Dr. Arif Alvi on his arrival at the stadium.

Before start of the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

England defeated Pakistan by 63 runs.

England gave a target of 221 at a loss of 3 wickets and Pakistan team could reach only 158 runs with the loss of 8 wickets.