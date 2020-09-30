POA announces winners of Olympic Day 2020 Art Competition

LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP): Pakistan Olympic Associations Culture & Olympic Heritage Commission (POAC&OHC) organized National Level painting Competition in connection with the Olympic Day 2020 in which young artists from all across the country participated.

The theme of the competition were “Paint where you Train”, “Paint the Champions” and “Paint your Game”, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here on Wednesday.

“A total of 240 paintings and sculptures were received. Ms. Zainab Shaukat, Ms. Zainab Fatima members of the Commission and two Art Educators completed the process of shortlisting of 58 x art works”, he said

“ 58 x shortlisted artifacts were displayed on 29 September 2020 at Pakistan Olympic House; a 3 x members jury, consisting of Mr. Kamran Lashari, Chairman, POAC&OHC, Mr. Ahmer Mallick, Secretary, POAC&OHC and Mr. Ghulam Muhammad, a visual artist made the final selection of winners”, POA Secretary said.

Following are the Top 9 x Winners ,

Muneeba Urooj – 17 Year – Islamabad, Javeria Mobeen – 17 Year – Lahore, Muhammad Shayan – 15 Year – Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ramzan – 17 Year – Chishtian, Muhammad Rehan Khalid – 15 Year– Rawalpindi, Ayesha Noor – 14 Year – Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shayan – 15 Year – Rawalpindi, Mahr Afroz Khanum – 20 Year – Lahore,Abdullah Noman – 14 Year – Rawalpindi

Special Prizes, Saliha Shafqat – 17 Year – Rawalpindi, Enasa Aziz – 16 Year – Lahore.

A prize distribution ceremony shall be organized, by inviting the winners along with their parents, at Pakistan Olympic House in near future. Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan , President POA will award the prize to the winners.