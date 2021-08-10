Players to learn from Shoaib Malik: Adil Waheed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Chief Executive Officer of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) team Mirpur Royals Adil Waheed believes that players would get an opportunity to learn from Skipper Shoaib Malik in the ongoing inaugural tournament saying the young local talent has now got the ultimate platform to prove their mettle.

“Having a captain of Shoaib Malik’s caliber, I believe the players would learn a lot from his experience.

Malik was leading the side who has immense experience of playing Twenty20 leagues all over the world. Also, we have Pakistan’s international players such as Sharjeel Khan, Khushdil Shah and Muhammad Irfan and couple more.

However, our primary focus and intention was to pick young talent from Kashmir. So we have got some promising young players from Kashmir,” he told APP.

Waheed said Inzamam ul Haq, the coach of Mirpur Royals has been instrumental in developing the strategy and leading the preparations.

“We are so lucky to have Inzamam with us as coach and he has already made his impact on the team and helping the players to prepare for the tournament.

KPL will give recognition to the young local talent by providing them a bigger platform to perform and show their abilities to be known at national and international level.

This tournament will bring a positive and refreshing impact and will let them showcase their culture and hospitality to the visitors and guests coming from different parts of Pakistan and from other countries,” he said.

He said besides providing a platform to the Kashmiri people for showcasing their talent, culture and hospitality to the foreigners the inaugural extravaganza would also help in promoting tourism.

“KPL is showcasing the beautiful land of breathtaking valleys and tremendous potential of youth and local cricketers,” he said.

To a question, on India tried to stop foreign players from featuring in KPL, he said Sports bring countries and their people closer. “It should be the choice of players to choose where to play.”

Waheed was of the view that KPL would portray a simple message to the world which is “Khaylo Azadi Se”.

Waheed said after the tournament was over the management would sit together to determine a way forward for the players’ development and grooming.