PHF delegation calls on DG SBP

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP): A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), led by its Secretary Asif Bajwa, called on Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh at his office here at National Hockey Stadium, on Thursday.

The promotion of hockey in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was discussed during the meeting. Head coach of national hockey team Olympian Kh Junaid was the other member of PHF delegation.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and PD PMU were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab said that hockey is our national game and its revival is among top priorities for us.

“Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with PHF for the revival of hockey which happened to be Pakistan’s national game. We will continue to provide every possible assistance to our national game in future as well,” he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that dozens of new hockey grounds with astro-turf have been built in the province. “A modern hockey stadium has also been constructed in DG Khan. We will also construct a modern hockey academy in near future. These venues will be very helpful in the revival of hockey in the country,” he elaborates.

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, who is also a former Olympian, said that the revival of hockey is a joint mission for all of us. “We will have to join hands for this great task and we are hopeful that Pakistan will regain its lost glory in hockey in near future,” he added.

Lauding the efforts of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Asif Bajwa and Kh Junaid said DG Sports Punjab has rendered great services for the promotion and revival of hockey.

“We can regain our lost status in world hockey with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab. Besides this, PHF will also trace fresh hockey talent through our joint efforts with Sports Board Punjab.

“Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, is providing modern sports facilities in all parts of the province and this factor will help a lot in inclining the young talented players towards hockey,” he added.