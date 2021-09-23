Pepsi joins hands with PCB as title partner of National T20

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 23 (APP): Pepsi has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as title partner of the National T20.

The six-team tournament commenced at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday with the opening clash between Balochistan and Northern.



PCB and Pepsi have a long-standing, time-tested partnership, which will flourish further with the National T20 title partnership, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.



“The indomitable spirit of Pepsi and Pakistan cricket will be evidenced in this tournament, which was in sync with Pepsi’s commitment towards promoting cricket in Pakistan.



“Pepsi and PCB will bring an exhilarating experience to Pakistani fans at the stadium and those watching on TV/ live streaming.



“Defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on Home City Central Punjab in the second match of the day, which begins at 7:30 PKT. Pakistan’s best shortest format players will be seen in action in the 33-match tournament”.



He said the first 18 games will be played in Rawalpindi, while the last 15 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket.