ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has lifted a one-year ban on Pakistan Army and Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) cyclists and now they can participate in national and international events, Syed Azhar Shah, president of the PCF said on Thursday.

“Their pedallers had participated in the National Games in Peshawar in October 2019, which was against the rules of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the PCF.

Hence they were banned for one year. But as the ban period has ended now, they can feature in any national or international event,” he told APP.

According to Shah, the federation had not allowed them and their participation in that event did not have the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) licence.