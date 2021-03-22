By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday that a member of the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s cricket team, who had last week tested positive, has now returned two negative tests.

“As such, he will enter the bio-secure bubble on 23 March where he will remain in isolation for 24 hours, following which he will undergo two further tests on 24 March,” said a spokesman for the PCB here.

If the results of both the tests are negative, then he will be allowed to integrate with the side and cleared to travel to Johannesburg on 26 March, he added.

Meanwhile, all the remaining 34 members of the side, presently attending a training camp in Lahore, cleared their third Covid-19 tests conducted on 21 March.

Their final tests will be conducted on 24 March.