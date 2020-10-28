By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP): Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram will be joined by former Test batsman Tino Mawoyo and Urooj Mumtaz as the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday announced broadcast details of the upcoming Pakistan versus Zimbabwe series.

Urooj will be involved in the ODIs to be played on 30 October, 1 and 3 November and Wasim will call action in the three T20Is. Bazid, Mawoyo, Ramiz and Wilkins will commentate on the both formats, said a spokesman of the PCB.

“ The PCB, through the consortium of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz, will produce the series in High Definition, which will be carried around Pakistan by the PCB partner PTV Sports as part of the three-year $200million agreement.

“The production set-up will comprise 18 HD cameras – 10 manned and eight unmanned – as well as the Decision Review System (DRS) using ball-tracking and edge detection technology, as part of the ICC regulations.

List of international broadcasters will be shared in due course.

Series schedule:

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpire), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee)

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpire), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee).