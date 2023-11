LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday granted a three-month

extension to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee.

The tenure of 10-member PCB Management Committee led by Zaka Ashraf was due to end on November 5.

Zaka Ashraf-led PCB Management Committee was formed in July 2023 for a four-month period. The Caretaker Prime Minister, using his prerogative as Patron of PCB, has given a three-month extension.