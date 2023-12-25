PCB hosts Christmas dinner to Christian employees

LAHORE, Dec 25 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a Christmas dinner to the Christian employees at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The dinner was attended by the Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf and the top brass of the PCB.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those celebrating Christmas in Pakistan and around the world. We are delighted that you are part of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“You have served Pakistan cricket with utmost dedication and the PCB appreciates your efforts. I hope that you and your families celebrate with joy and I wish you well.”