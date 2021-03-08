By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board has asked its employees to work from home for three days after one of the employee was tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our all the employees is our top priority and we have taken this decision in order to make sure that conditions are conducive as per COVID-19 protocols are concerned“, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Monday.

He said there will be no activity today (Monday) at the National high Performance centre and a decision to resume cricket activities at the centre will be taken later on.