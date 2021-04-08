By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG), the second meeting of the year, will be held online on April 10 in order to

safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management

due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

A spokesman of the PCB said on Thursday that some of the matters that will be

discussed at the virtual session are: Chairman and CEO’s reports, Audit Committee’s report, updates from the Human Resource, remuneration, Risk Management and Commercial Affairs Committees, discussion on model constitution of cricket clubs.