By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP):The 61st meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held tomorrow,Saturday at 1100,in Karachi.

Some of the matters that will be discussed are:

• Chairman and CEO’s reports

• First Boards of the six Cricket Associations

• Updates on Pakistan cricket teams and HBL PSL 2021

• Updates from Audit, Human Resource & Remuneration and Risk Management Committees

• Approval and modification of bylaws.