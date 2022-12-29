PCB, Balochistan Govt to jointly renovate Quetta stadium for PSL matches

QUETTA, Dec 29 (APP):The Balochistan Government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday decided to jointly renovate a cricket stadium in Quetta with proper arrangements for holding PSL matches in the provincial metropolis.

The decision to the effect was taken during a meeting of PCB officials with Principal Secretary of Balochistan Chief Minister, Imran Kichki.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Quetta were discussed in detail. It was assured that effective steps would be taken for the security of teams and fans.

Imran Kichki said holding of PSL matches in the provincial capital would give an opportunity to the local cricket players to improve their game.

Both the grounds and weather conditions in Quetta were suitable for holding summer cricket camps, he added.

He said Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had deep interest in promoting sports activities in the province.

The provincial government, he said, was playing an important role in keeping hockey and football alive at the national level.

He said there were a lot of talented cricket players across Balochistan as the game was played at Tehsil level, and organizing matches like the PSL would give them an opportunity to come forward and show their prowess.