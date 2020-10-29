PCB announces 15-member squad for first ODI against Zimbabwe

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a 15-membersquad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe being played tomorrow,Friday at Rawalpindi.

Following is the squad: Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain),

Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah,

Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz,

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Musa Khan.

Reliable batsman Babar Azam will lead the side.

Shadab Khan who is the vice captain will miss the opener due to

stiffness in his left leg.

PCB medical staff is working on his treatment and rehabilitation

to make him fit before the second encounter.

Muhammad Rizwan comes in the side as regular wicket keeper.