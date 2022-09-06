Pakistan’s talented youth are excelling in every field: Punjab Sports Minister

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 06 (APP):Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Taimoor Masood said that youth plays a key role in the direction of any country and Pakistan has been blessed with plenty of talented youth and they are excelling in every field and earning respect for the beloved motherland.

He said this while addressing a grand ceremony titled E-Rozgar Youth Meetup held in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Tuesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi was also present on this occasion. Besides him, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Director General (e-Governance) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Sajid Latif, several notable personalities and hundreds of male and female students also attended the grand ceremony.

DG (e-Governance) PITB Sajid Latif presented a souvenir to Punjab Minister for Sports on this occasion. Malik Taimoor Masood and Sajid Latif also distributed appreciation certificates among over 250 top male and female performers of E-Rozgar project.

Those who received appreciation certificates include Fatima, Neha, Aneela, Aqsa, Mahnoor, Sidra, Rabia, Sadaf, Rida, Aisha, Safwa Khan, Tahir, Mohammad Shahbaz, Mohammad Tayyab, Hamin Jabbar and Abu Hanzla.

Highlighting the imperative role of youth in the Pakistan Movement, Punjab Sports Minister said that a large number of passionate youth played a decisive role in the Pakistan Movement under the charismatic leadership of Quiad-i-Azam. “We are quite lucky to have 63% youth. Our youth just needs proper guidance and direction and the Punjab government is making all possible efforts to empower and mobilize such a large number of young generation,” he elaborated.

He said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab in the collaboration of PITB is making effective efforts to make the E-Rozgar Project a success. “Youth of Punjab province is being imparted technical skills in various relevant fields through e-Rozgar Programme. Dozens of e-Rozgar Programme centres are working right now in the province where thousands of youth are earning respectable livelihood for their families”.

He further said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab is giving great significance to participation of female students in E-Rozgar Programme. “The potential young male and female students of the province should take part in the maximum number of e-Rozgar Programme courses to make their future bright,” he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said: “As many as 15,000 youth are being imparted training every month. Young people should adopt positive thinking and serve the nation with passion.”

Addressing the ceremony, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said Sports Board Punjab is taking solid steps to create sports opportunities for talented youth of the province. “We are planning to build a world class cricket academy in collaboration with the private sector. Besides this we are also preparing a large pool of U-16 players out of which we are quite upbeat to produce several new star players”.

He further said that five State of the Art tennis courts have also been built to find fresh tennis talent from the grassroots level. “We also established a tennis academy to trace new talent from the school level. Renowned coaches are training the youth in the tennis academy,” he added.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi informed that a performing art academy is also being established to nurture the talent of the youth. “We are also introducing Youth Exchange Programme at divisional, provincial and international level to provide maximum opportunities to our youth to excel in their respective fields”.

Director General (e-Governance) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Sajid Latif also threw light on the collaboration of Youth Affairs Department Punjab and PITB and future of e-commerce and free-lancing market in Pakistan.

He said that the Youth Affairs Department Punjab is doing great work for the welfare of youth. “PITB is also extending complete technical support for the success of the E-Rozgar Programme”.