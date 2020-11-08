RAWALPINDI, Nov 08 (APP): Pakistan captain Babar Azam and young batting sensation Haider Ali slammed half-centuries to defeat hapless Zimbabwe in the second T20I and wrap up T20 series at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Electing to field after winning the toss, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and leg-spinner Usman Qadir, the son of former Pakistan international Abdul Qadir, displayed fabulous bowling performances as the visitors could manage to score just 134 for seven in allotted 20 overs, courtesy to Ryan Ponsonby Burl, who scored unbeaten 32 off 22 balls with the help of a six and a boundary. Wesley Madhevere was the other main scorer for Zimbabwe as he made 24 off 22 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir picked up three scalps apiece for 31 and 23 runs respectively, while allrounder Faheem Ashraf grabbed one wicket. Pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz remained wicketless.

Pakistan’s reply was not convincing at the start as when they were on 10, opener Fakhar Zaman departed after scoring five runs off 11 balls. Young Haider Ali joined his captain Babar Azam as both produced scintillating batting performances.

Babar hammered the fastest half-century of his T20I career, scoring 51 runs off 28 balls with the help of eight boundaries and a huge six. Man-of-the-match Haider remained unbeaten on 66 off 43 balls, smashing six boundaries and three sixes.

Pakistan won the match in 15.1 overs as Khushdil Shah, who came on two down position finished the game in style as he pulled off Ngarava’s short ball to deep midwicket fence for four.

Khushdil, who debuted on Saturday was given another chance to make his case further as he made unbeaten 11 off nine balls.