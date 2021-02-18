Pakistan to host Asia Kabaddi Cup 2022, World Cup 2024

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Pakistan has got the right to host two major international kabbadi events in the next three years, Secretary Pakistan Kabbadi Federation (PKF) Rana Mohammad Sarwar announced on late Wednesday.

“We’ve been granted the rights to host Kabaddi World Cup in October 2024 and Asia Kabaddi Cup in February 2022”, Sarwar, who is also Secretary of World Kabaddi Federation (WKF) told the media at a ceremony at Allama Iqbal Hostel, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

The ceremony was held to honour the members of last year’s World Cup-winning team. Pakistan won the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup for the first time in February 2020 by outwitting India in the final in Lahore.

“It’s a big news for kabbadi fans in Pakistan. It’s will go a long way in promoting the traditional sport in the country,” he added.

According to Sarwar Pakistan had become a powerhouse of kabaddi in the world and that was evident from the fact that its bid to hold World Cup and Asia Cup had been successful.

He also announced to hold a series of other national and international events during the ongoing year. “This year besides holding circle style, beach style and Asian style national championships, we’ll hold a three-match series between Pakistan and India near Kartarpur Corridor as well as Nankana Sahib International event,” he revealed.

He said the president of PKF Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was making all-out efforts to make these events a real success. “It was also due to his efforts that last year we hosted the world cup for the first time in country’s history.”

He said the federation was thankful to the government, Pakistan Sports Board, and Pakistan Olympic Association for extending all sort of cooperation for kabbadi’s promotion.

However, he said that the federation was suffering from the scarcity of funds. “There is no dearth of talent in the country and if we get sufficient funds we’ll produce a large number of topnotch players,” he added.