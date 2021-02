Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 03 (APP):Javeria Khan has been deemed fit to play the third and final T20I

against South Africa today(Wednesday) and, as such, will lead Pakistan women’s national

team.

Too order batter Javeria had dislocated her right index finger during a training session on

Thursday because of which she missed the first and second T20Is on Friday and Sunday,

said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here.