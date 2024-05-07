Pak squad named for Asian Volleyball League

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Tuesday announced a 14-member squad for the Engro Central Asian Volleyball League starting from May 11 to 17 here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

According to Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, after rigorous training sessions and thorough evaluation, head coach Ruben Wolochin from Argentina has selected players to compete in the highly anticipated event.

The team was ready to showcase their skills and sportsmanship in the League. The league would feature teams from six countries including Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and host Pakistan.

“The Volleyball League promises to be a thrilling competition, bringing together top teams from the region to compete for glory and recognition,” said Yaqoob, adding that fans and supporters were invited to come and cheer for all the participating teams as they strive for victory in this prestigious tournament.

Murad Jehan would lead green-shirts in the League along with Muhammad Kasheef Naveed appointed as Vice-Captain while Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Ali Haider, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Yaseen will be part of fourteen members Pakistan squad.

Argentine Ruben Wolochin would be the head coach of the team while Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and Ehsan Iqbal were named as assistant coaches.

Brazilian Lucas Rodrigues, will be with the team as a physical trainer, while Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Sulaiman Amin and Juan Cobucci, a Scoutman from Argentina will join the Pakistan Volleyball team as Assistant Scoutman.

According to draws of Engro Central Asian Volleyball League, Pakistan would play an opening match against Turkmenistan on May 11 followed by Afghanistan on May 12, Kyrgyzstan on May 13, Sri Lanka on May 15, against Iran on May 16. The final of the Central Asian Volleyball League will be played on May 17.