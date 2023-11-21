Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back coaching clinics

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): Qualified coaches from Pakistan would feature in back to back Softball coaching clinics to be held in Malaysia and Thailand next year.

A three-day softball coaching clinic would to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January next year, while a four-day level one and two coaching seminars organized under WBSC Softball Asia will take place in Pattaya, Thailand, said a press release.

Meanwhile the Second Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic and the 15th National Women’s Softball Championship would be held in Sindh.

Apart from this, the third edition of B-5 coaching would also take place in Karachi in collaboration with the Softball Federation of Pakistan.

The first Dr. Essa Lab Inter-School Championship would be held in Karachi in December while 15th Women’s National Championship will take place in January and the second Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic in March.

A talent hunt program was also being launched to discover new softball players at the school, college and university levels, besides, talented players from Sindh would be invited to the camp for the national championship.