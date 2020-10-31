By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP):Pakistan made one change in its victorious squad for the second one day international against Zimbabwe tomorrow, Sunday at Rawalpindi.

The home side which beat the touring side by 26 runs in the opener rested Haris Sohail who scored fine 71 off 82 balls, brining in youthful batsman Haider Ali. Shadab Khan was not considered as according to the chief selector, Misbah ul Haq the spinner who has started practice and training needs rest to be in top fitness.

The squad, Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam- captain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan- wk, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Musa Khan.