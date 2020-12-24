PESHAWAR, Dec 24 (APP): To pay rich tribute to the student of Army Public School and former Table Tennis player Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is organizing Osama Shaheed Open KP Table Tennis Championship from December 26 at Lala Rafique Sports Arena here.

Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai while talking to media men here on Thursday said that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Osama Shaheed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Championship, which is an annual feature of the Game calendar have been made.

Kifayat Ullah Orakzai said that the aim of the championship was to pay homage and tribute to Shaheed Osama, who was martyred in the Army Public School Peshawar on December 16, 2016.

He said, more than 100 players, both female and male players would be taking part in the Championship. He said that according to the schedule, the National Ranking Master Cup will start from January 20, 2021 in Nowshera in which top seeding 32 male and 24 female players from all affiliated departments with Pakistan Table Tennis Federation besides four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad will participate.

He said the National Master Cup is a ranking event and the position holders male and female would represent the country in the international outings. The position holders, he said, would be considered on the performance of National Master Cup Table Tennis, Kifayat Ullah said.

He said Regional Sports Officer Nowshera and Peshawar Jamshed Baloch are trying hard to organize the best National Masters Cup Table Tennis Championship this time wherein players from all across Pakistan would take part.

Kifayatullah said that the second event of the year 2021, All Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Table Tennis Cup would be held on February 28 in Peshawar, followed by a 10-day camp for coaches and players on February 15.

Provincial Table Tennis Association Senior Vice President Kifayat Ullah Orakzai said that the provincial Table Tennis Association is taking all possible steps to promote the game of table tennis in the province.

He said Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recently installed Robot Pink Pong Ball Throw Machines for self-practice for the upcoming players have been installed in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Dir Upper, Nowshera and Charsadda so that to help potential players to come up at national and international levels.

He said more than 100 players participated in U15, U16, and U18 Boys and Girls events that would be part of the Chief Minister Cup. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis recently organized Tournament in Abbottabad as well and similarly such tournaments would be organized in Mardan, Swat, Khyber, Dir Upper, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Ismail Khan as well so to provide opportunities to the young players to boost up their hidden talent through competitive exposures.