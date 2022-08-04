Nooh Butt wins first gold medal for Pakistan

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 04 (APP): Weightliftet Nooh Dastagir Butt claimed first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men’s 109+ kg at NEC, Birmingham

on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old set a new Games record of 173kg in the snatch portion of the event after lifting 170kg in his first attempt.

In Clean and Jerk, he lifted 232kg, totaling 405kg to claim gold for Pakistan.

It should be mentioned here Nooh had won a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2018.