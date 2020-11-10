Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):Master Paints and Newage Cables registered contrastive victories in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 opening day matches played here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints beat FG Polo/Diamond Paints by 8-7 in the sudden death (5th) chukker. Marcos Parelo smashed in the match-winning goal in the sudden death chukker to guide his side a thrilling victory.

He also emerged as top scorer with superb three goals while his teammates Raja Jalal Arslan and Bilal Haye thrashed three and two goals respectively.

From FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Tom Brodie also played superbly and fired in fabulous five goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani struck one goal each but they couldn’t help their side win the match.

Both the teams started the encounter at high pace and converted two goals each to make it 2-all. Just before the end of the first chukker, Master Paints struck one to gain 3-2 lead. In the highly-charged second chukker, both the teams fought well against each other and this time, Master Paints again excelled with horse and stick work and gained 6-4 lead.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both sides scored one goal each with Master Paints still enjoying 7-5 lead.

Diamond Paints made a good comeback in the fourth chukker and thrashed two back-to-back two goals to equalise the score at 7-7.

No further goal score was converted by both the teams and the match was then decided in the sudden death (5th) chukker, where Master Paints hammered the match-winning goal through Macros Parelo to win the thrilling encounter by 8-7.

The second match of the day was contested between Newage Cables and D Polo and after a good competition, Newage Cables won the encounter by nine and a half goal to five.

Edward Banner Eve played key role in Newage Cables’ victory as he successfully slammed superb six goals while Syed Aun Rizvi and Alman Jalil Azam converted two and one goal respectively from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

From D Polo team, Ahmed Ali Tiwana excelled with four goals and Daniyal Sheikh struck but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their team.

Newage Cables were off to flying start as they fired in four fabulous goals to take 4-0 lead. D Polo made a good comeback and banged in a brace in the second chukker to reduce the margin to 4-2.

Newage bounced back well in the third chukker and converted two goals against one by D Polo to make it 6-3.

Newage maintained their supremacy in the fourth and last chukker as well and hammered a hat-trick against a brace by D Polo and won the encounter by 9.5-5 as they had a half goal handicap advantage as well.

Tomorrow Wednesday two matches will be contested as Price Meter.PK will play against Platinum Homes/Guard Group in the first match of the day to be played at 2:15 pm while at 3:15 pm, AOS will compete against Barry’s in the second match.