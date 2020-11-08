ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Sui Southern, Wapda, Mari Petroleum and Pakistan Navy earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

NBP beat Punjab by 2-1 in the first match. Aamir Ali and Abu Bakar scored one goal each for NBP while Hanan was the lone scorer for Punjab.

In the second match Sui Southern outplayed Police by 9-0. Ahmed Nadeem scored three while Mubashir Ali and Ali Shan hit two goals each. Mohammad Rizwan and Zeeshan scored one goal each.

Wapda defeated Port Qasim in the third match by 6-0. Aleem Bilal scored three goals while Rana Waheed, Sohail Anjum and Amjad Ali scored one goal each.

In the fourth match Mari Petroleum beat Pakistan Army by 2-1. For Mari Petroleum, Umair Sattar scored two goals while Arsalan scored the only goal for Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Navy defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by 3-0 in the fifth match. Babar Hussain, Hamad Ali and Noman Janjua scored one goal each.