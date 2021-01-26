PESHAWAR, Jan 26 (APP): The second Youth Empowering National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship will start on Thursday at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex here.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Senior Vice President and Organizing Secretary Kifayat Ullah Orakzai said this while talking to media men here on Tuesday. Tournament Director Syed Jaber, Absar Welfare Foundation CEO Absar Ali, and District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah accompanied him.

He said that Directorate of Sports has extended all out support in holding the Championship wherein more than 100 men and women players from across the country are taking part.

The National Masters Cup Table Tennis Championship is starting from January 28 at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Table Tennis Association. The Championship will continue till February 1.

All arrangements have been made for the Championship in which all the teams will arrive in Peshawar by January 27, 2021.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Muhammad Hanif Orakzai would grace the occasion as chief guest and would formally inaugurate the Championship while the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.