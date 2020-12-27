ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Muzammil Murtaza and Sarah Mahboob bagged the men’s and women’s titles of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

Muzammil secured the spot by upsetting top seed Aqeel Khan in a three-set thriller. He won the first set 7-6 (5) after an exciting contest. But he lost the second set 3-6 as Aqeel came back from behind strongly. However, Muzammil held his nerves to win the third set 6-4 after a tough battle.

Sarah Mahboob defeated Ushna Suhail in a well-fought three-set fixture to take the women’s title. She took the first set 7-6(3) but lost the second set 5-7. However, she bounced back strongly to win the third set 6-4.

Elsewhere, in the seniors, 45 plus doubles final, Mehmood Khan and Azeem Khan defeated Rashid Malik and Fayyaz Khan 6-2, 4-6(10-5).

Results in brief: Muzammil Murtaza bt Aqeel Khan: 7-6(5),3-6,6-4

Ladies’ Singles (Final):

Sarah Mahboob bt Ushna Suhail: 7-6(3),5-7,6-4.

Seniors 45 Plus (Final):

Mehmood Khan/Azeem Khan bt Rashid Malik (ZTBL)/Fayyaz Khan: 6-2, 4-6(10-5).