Meeting takes place between PCB and PSL franchises

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board and PAL franchisees continued to progress on the matters positively and at a open, honest and amicable discussion which took place here on Thursday a presentation was made to the franchise owners by the PCB around the future business models.

The franchisees will now digest and discuss the options presented and revert, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

“ All parties are working towards a quick resolution. In the meantime, plans for the upcoming HBL PSL competitions remain in full swing”, he added.