Meeting of POA Women Commission on International Women’s Day

LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP):A meeting of Pakistan Olympic Association’s Women Commission was held online here under its Chair, Fatima Lakhani on international women’s day.

Tania Mallick, Elain Alam, Ada Jaffery, Veena Salman Masud, Secretary,POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Syed Wasim ud Din Hashmi and Tariq Wahid Khan attended the meeting.

On International Women’s Day, the Commission hailed female athletes, officials and leaders of the sports and the Olympic movement who despite their tough journey continue to inspire and lead from the front, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Tuesday.

“We proud that women are contributing in every aspect of life including sports and Olympic Movement”, said POA Secretary.

He also conveyed the message of President POA, Lt Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan for his complete support in its endeavor for the gender equality and safe environment in all sports.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said during the Meeting, it was resolved to ensure a conducive environment for all particularly female athletes.

The Commission lauded the efforts for safeguarding athletes from harassment & abuse in sport as per the IOC Toolkit.

Recently conducted IOC Safe Sport Webinar was a testament to commitment towards a harassment free sport culture in Pakistan.

The Commission is committed to address the grievances of the athletes/coaches and fight against any form of harassment.

The Commission is devising a process to create a pool of counselors at all cities to address the issues of female sports personnel.

It is equally important to launch a Call to Action to gather such resources for the future, he added.

“It was resolved to have Provincial Chapters of Women Commission and to ensure presence of counselors during camps and competitions and conduct online courses for safeguarding officers.

The same shall be recommended to be incorporated in statutes of provincial bodies”, said POA official.