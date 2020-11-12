Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announced

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP): Aleem Dar, who holds the record for officiating the most number of Tests and ODIs, and Michael Gough will take the field as on-field umpires at a floodlit National Stadium for the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020.

Members of ICC International Panel of Umpires Ahsan Raza, who became the first match official to reach the milestone of 50 T20Is as an on-field umpire, and Rashid Riaz will take the responsibilities of the third umpire and the fourth umpire, respectively, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday.

Match referee Muhammad Anees, member of PCB’s Elite Panel for Match Referees, will lead the playing control team for the much-anticipated contest.

Aleem, who holds the distinction of officiating the most number of HBL PSL matches (42), will be in action as on-field umpire in the Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 on 14 and 15 November.

For Eliminator 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, he will be joined by Shozab Raza, with Ahsan as the third umpire and Faisal Khan Afridi as the fourth umpire in a team that will be led by match referee Prof. Javed Malik.

Before the final, Aleem and Michael Gough, the members of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will perform the on-field duties together in Eliminator 2, which will be contested between the losing team from the Qualifier and winning team of the Eliminator 1.

Match referee Mohammad Anees will lead the playing control team in a match which will have Shozab Raza as third and Asif Yaqoob as fourth umpire.

For the Qualifier on 14 November between the top two teams at the table – Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings – Michael Gough, who has officiated as an on-field umpire in 95 internationals, and Rashid Riaz will be the on-field umpires with Asif Yaqoob and Nasir Hussain as the third and fourth umpires.

Match referee Mohammad Anees will lead them.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board also announced the technical committee for the playoffs.

The six-member committee will be led by PCB chief executive Wasim Khan and have Bazid Khan, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Marina Iqbal, Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa as members.

The committee’s Terms of Reference are as follows:

•Decisions relating to; medical regulations, playing conditions (including allocation of points in respect of matches), player eligibility and player replacement

•Enforcement of the PSL codes in circumstances which fall outside the jurisdiction of the match referee

•Approval of the granting of leave of absence to team members

•Any request for player replacement from the final 18-member squads

HBL PSL 2020 playoffs schedule (all matches at National Stadium, Karachi):

14 Nov – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings) – Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire);

Mohammad Anees (match referee). Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi) – Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire);

Prof Javed Malik (match referee)

15 Nov – Eliminator 2 (Losing team Qualifier v Winning team Eliminator 1) – Aleem Dar and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire);

Mohammad Anees (match referee)

17 Nov – Final (Winner Qualifier v Winner Eliminator 2) – Aleem Dar and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Anees (match referee).