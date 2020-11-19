Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is role model for all people, Punjab Sports Minister

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP): Directorate General of Sports Punjab and Sports Board Punjab staged a grand ceremony in connection with ‘Hafta Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH)’ at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Directors Mohammad Bilal and Raees ur Rehman, SBP Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, Coordinator Hafiz Asif Bilal, DSO Tanveer Shah and other top officials also attended the ceremony.

Renowned scholar Dr Hafiz Tariq Shareefzada highlighted the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during the ceremony.

Hafiz Shoaib Raza Qadri and Ali Bakhsh presented Naats in the ceremony. Dr Hafiz Tariq Shareefzada is the author of six books and also has attended Seerat-un-Nabi conferences in over 100 countries.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab govt’s coronavirus SOPs were properly followed during the ceremony. All the participants entered the conference hall with masks on their faces.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on this occasion, said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a never ending stream of guidance for all humans in all walks of life.

“ The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world who believes in Allah and the Day of Judgment”.

In his address, Dr Hafiz Tariq Shareefzada gave credit to the government for celebrating ‘Hafta Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH). “It is for the first time that govt is organizing numerous Milad, Naat ceremonies and Seerat conferences officially”.