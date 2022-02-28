Lahore Qalandars became the HBL PSL champions for the first time



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Lahore Qalandars clinched the Pakistan Super League title for the first time by convincingly defeating champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final of seventh edition of the grand event here on Sunday before a charged full house.

President Dr Arif Alvi, along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, graced the PSL 7 final as chief guest and witnessed the match with keen interest.

Earlier Chairman PCB, Ramiz Raja warmly received the President and the Punjab Governor on their arrival at the stadium.

Lahore Qalandars batted first scored 180 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs as the top scorer veteran all rounder Muhammad Hafeez blasted a solid half century (69). In reply, Multan Sultans’ entire team piled up 138 runs.

In pursuit of the desired target, majority of the Multan Sultans’ batsmen failed to resist the excellent bowling attack of Lahore Qalandars.

The in-form opening duo of captain Mohammad Rizwan and Shaun Masood also returned to the pavilion with a total score of 41. Riley Russo and Asif Afridi fell victim to Zaman Khan by scoring 15 and one respectively. Amir Azmat could add just six runs.

On this occasion, half of the team of Multan Sultans had returned to the pavilion with a total score of only 63.

In such a situation, Tim David tried to resist by forming a partnership of 50 runs with Khushdal Shah, but he was caught by Fakhr Zaman off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi with an individual score of 27.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled David Valle in the same over as Lahore Qalandars got stronger in the match. Harris Rauf also bowled Khushdal Shah in the next over. Khushdal Shah made 32 and David Valle was out at zero.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets while Mohammad Hafeez and Zaman Khan took two wickets each. Haris Rauf and David Wise took one wicket each.

Earlier, when Shaheen Shah Afridi decided to bat first after winning the toss, the top order of Lahore Qalandars completely failed and the first three batsmen were dismissed for just 25 runs and returned to the pavilion. They were Abdullah Shafiq 14, Fakhr Zaman 3 and Zeeshan Ashraf 7.

In such a difficult situation, experienced batsman Mohammad Hafeez, while playing a responsible knock and supported the faltering batting line-up of Lahore Qalandars. He teamed up with Kamran Ghulam and Harry Brook for 54 and 58 runs respectively. Hafeez completed his fine innings off 45 with the help of 9 fours and 1 six Kamran Ghulam was dismissed for 15 runs.

The duo of Harry Brook and David Wiese scored 40 runs in the last two overs of the innings and played a key role in bringing the team’s total to 180. Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 41 off 22 balls. David Wiese remained unbeaten on 28 off 8 balls. Both the players hit three sixes each.

Asif Afridi of Multan Sultans took three wickets while Shahnawaz Dhani and David Valle took one wicket each.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan