LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP):The Pakistan Golf Federation Inter Club Golf Championship 2021 conducted here at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course.

Over three days thrilling event came to conclusion and heralded a distinguished time for the sixteen member Lahore Garrison Golf Team as it was declared the Champion Club team of the country.

Team composition comprised two golf professionals, who in this case were Matloob Ahmed and Mohammad Shahzad, four amateur golfers and these were Tariq Mahmood, Col Mohammad Shafi, Nauman Ilyas and Damil Ataullah, two junior golf professionals namely Mohammad Saqib and Akash Bashir, two junior boys,Tayyab Tahir and Shahbaz Ali, two junior girls, Hadiya Osama and Bushra Fatima, two ladies, Ghazala Yasmin and Suneya Osama and two senior amateurs,Rustam Ali Chatta and Col (retd) Asif Mehdi.

This team combination performed splendidly and the while the golf professionals and amateurs came up astounding scores backed by steady golfing from senior amateurs, those falling in boys, girls and ladies segments were equally notable in their run of play.

And Lahore Garrison Team owes this meritorious rendition to diligent, earnest and strenuous effort on the part of the team members. Final team scores were 3096 for Lahore Garrison, 3411 for DHA, Karachi and 3413 for Islamabad.

As for the other aspiring teams DHA, Karachi missed out the honors and so did Peshawar Club and Islamabad Club.

Their players belonging to professional category and amateur category came up with commendable performances but could not get the required support from the other categories who were not as well prepared for this grand occasion as were the players of Lahore Garrison.

At the conclusion of PGF Inter Club Golf Competition, Lt Gen Muhammed Hilal Hussain along with Brig Nayyar and Asad I.A.Khan, Justice Abid Aziz and Dr Asma Shami handed over the champion team trophy to Garrison Golf Team along with a winning cheque of one million rupees.