KPL to help unearth cricket talent from AJK, Shehzad Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) youth will get a perfect chance to showcase their cricket skills at the top level as professional cricket activities are set to commence with the launch of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) from April 1-10, 2021 in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad.

The league, sanctioned by Pakistan Cricket Board and to be played on T-20 format will see six outfits clashing for the top honours. The teams include Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions and Overseas Warriors.

“The league is an initiative to promote the domestic cricket in Pakistan and highlight the talent and natural magnificence of Kashmir,” Ch. Shehzad Akhtar, chief executive officer KPL said while inaugurating the office of the league in Islamabad.

He said KPL would help unearth natural talent from AJK, which could be further groomed. “KPL is the first mega cricketing event, highlighting the importance and talent of Kashmir at the national and international levels.

“The league is designed to provide the young cricket talent of AJK with a quality platform through which they can exhibit their skill and will be showcased all around the world,” he said.

According to Shehzad, the league would be telecasted in Pakistan as well as globally. He said KPL had been registered with Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as Kashmir Premier League PVT.LTD., approved by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Government of Punjab and Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“This event will also manifest the alluring geography and culture of AJK in addition to the proliferation of sports in the region.

“KPL aims to associate renowned national heroes of Pakistan from sports, media and other genres with the league to promote the brand nationally and globally.”

Speaking of the occasion Senator Faisal Javed said that KPL would prove a landmark event for Kashmir as it would provide the world with a new paradigm towards the region and its people.

“The league offers a very good platform for the youth of Azad Kashmir. We hope nail-biting contests will take place during the inaugural edition of KPL.

“Several Pakistan star players are also associated with the KPL and pushing it towards success. We’ll also extend all-out support to make the league a real success.”

He expressed the optimism that KPL would prove a gift for the people of Kashmir, having an immense impact that would put Kashmir on the global sports map.

The league has been designated with the hashtag of #KheloAazadiSe, which portrays the fact that this event will provide the opportunity to the people of Kashmir to unveil their love with the game of cricket by playing or by watching their favourite game at their home.