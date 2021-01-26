PESHAWAR, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan Badminton Federation announced that the 58th National Badminton Championship would be organized at state-of-the-art Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda from February 2 to 7, District Sports Officer Peshawar and Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan told APP here on Tuesday.

Tehseen Ullah, who also represented Pakistan in the two South Games in Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Badminton, said that all arrangements had already been kicked off for the smooth conduct of the National Ranking Championship, out of which the national team would be announced for the international outings.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association would be the host of these National Badminton Championships with the collaboration of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administrations of Charsadda and Peshawar.

More than 300 male and female players from across the country competed in men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles women’s doubles, mixed doubles and team events junior and senior categories.

President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan and Secretary Amjad Khan informed the media persons that the Championship was organized with the cooperation of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Badminton Federation. The Junior Badminton Championship will be held from January 28- 31, while the Senior Competition will be held from February 2 to February 7.

Teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan WAPDA and Pakistan Army and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are participating in the junior category while Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, HEC, National Bank, Sui Gas, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Police are taking part in the Senior Championship.

Zafar Ali Khan said the Championship is carrying the following events as under: –

Team Event (Men),

Team Event (Women),

Men’s Singles,

Women’s Singles,

Men’s Doubles,

Women’s Doubles,

Mixed Doubles.

He said the entries would be considered for main draws as follow:

Men’s Singles (32)

Men’s Singles Qualifier (16)

Women’s Singles (24)

Men’s Doubles (24)

Women’s Doubles (16)

Mixed Doubles (16).