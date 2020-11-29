PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and Sindh in Boys while Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad and Balochistan in Girls events secured victories against their respective rivals in the Volleyball competitions part of the U16 Inter-Provincial Games being played at PSB Coaching Center here on Sunday.

Director Operation Directorate General Sports KP Syed Saqlain Shah, DSO Tahseenullah Khan Peshawar, RSO Saleem Raza, Secretary Volleyball Khalid Waqar, Vice President Faqir Muhammad Awan and other personalities were also present.

In the girls competition, Gilgit-Baltistan defeated Sindh 3-0, the score was 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19, Azad Kashmir won 3-0 against Punjab by 25-23, 25-19 and 25-18, Islamabad won 3-0 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the score was 25-22, 25-19 and 25-16. In boys competition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan 3-0, the score was 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20, Punjab defeated Azad Kashmir by 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18 and Sindh won 3-2 against Gilgit-Baltistan in a thrilling five set match, the score was 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21.