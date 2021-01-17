PESHAWAR, Jan 17 (APP):Spirited King Stars clinched the trophy after defeating Zaryab Club in the final of the Peshawar District Inter-Club Football Tournament played here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the thrilling final wherein both King Stars and Zaryab club, having support of the capacity crowd present an excellent display of

attacking football.

Director Development Saleem Raza, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah, Chairman Executive Committee Peshawar District Football Association Zahir Shah, Secretary Basit Kamal, FIFA referees Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Anwar Khan, Former International Footballer and former Pakistan team skipper and coach Gohar Zaman,

Admin Officer Irshad Khan and other dignitaries were present.

The Peshawar District Inter-Club Football Tournament held at Tahmas Khan Football Ground in collaboration with District Sports Office Peshawar and District Administration came to an auspicious end.

The final match was played between King Stars and Zaryab Club on fast tempo and both the sides raided each other’s defence with some final attacking moves. Zaryab Clun got four easy goal scoring chances but either their forwards missed the target or King Stars rescued his team with some excellent goal-keeping.

Both the teams remained goalless till the first half, after which in the second half, King Star scored a last minute goal to win the match by one goal. Zaryab club tried their hard after conceding the goal but failed to click and thus King Stars marched into victory at 1-0.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, Zaryab Club defeated Hawks Club while in the second semi-final, King Star recorded victory against Irrigation Club by 3-0 to reach the grand final.

On the final ceremony, the chief guest Director General Sports KP gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. He also announced Rs. 100,000 as cash prize to the winners and Rs. 50,000 for the runners-up team. A total of 28 affiliated clubs with the District Football Association took part in the tournament.