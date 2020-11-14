KARACHI, Nov 14 (APP):Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans in Super Over to reach the final, in the first of the playoffs of the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) played at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Babar Azam was declared man of the match.

Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel and Rutherford faced the super overs. Sharjeel scored just one run while Rutherford scored 12 runs.

Multan Sultan was given the target of 14 runs.

Riley and Ravi Bopara from Multan Sultans could managed to score only 9 runs.

The teams scored 147 runs in their allotted 20 overs which led to the match reaching the Super Over. Karachi Kings won the toss and invited Multan Sultans to bat.

The Multan Sultans scored 141 runs in the allotted 20 overs with loss of seven wickets. Multan Sultans’ Ravi Bopara scored 40 runs with the help of a six and 3 fours and he was caught out. Zeeshan Ashraf played 19 balls and scored 21 runs Khushdil Shah scored 17 runs off 21 balls with the help of a six while Sohail Maqsood remained not out on 25 runs.

Karachi Kings’ Arshad Iqbal in allotted 4 overs got two wickets with 21 runs while Waqas Maqsood got two wickets for 26 runs while Imad Wasim managed to take one wicket.

In reply, Karachi Kings also scored 147 runs in the stipulated 20 overs with loss of seven wickets.

Babar Azam played a very beautiful and confident innings and faced 53 balls and scored 65 runs with the help of 2 sixes and 5 fours. Alex Hales faced 19 balls and scored 22 runs with the help of 4 fours and was run out on the throw of Khushdil Shah.

Multan Sultans’ bowler Sohail Tanveer gave away 25 runs and took 3 wickets.

Karachi Kings squad included Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, Alex Hales (England), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell (South Africa)

Multan Sultans squad included Shan Masood (captain), Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Joe Denly (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf.