Jibran bag Tennis men singles title

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP): Jibran ul Haq clinched the men’s singles title of the Shahid Hamid Memorial Tennis Tournament which concluded here on Sunday.

Jibran ul Haq beat Yawer Ali by 6-4, 3-6 (10-5) Super Tiebreak. Hassan Baig Vice President of the Islamabad Tennis Association who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the winners and runner-ups.

In Men Doubles final, Zalan Khan, Murtaza beat Daisuke Unemi, Yameen by 6-4, 4-6, (10-7).

In the Ladies’ Singles final, Fatima Ali Raja beat Zainab Ali Raja by 8-2.

In the Boys U-18 final, Zain Ali beat Ibrahim bin Sohail by 6-3 7-6(4).

In the Girls Under 14 final, Ayesha Masood beat Wania Khalid 6-3.

In Boys Under 14 final, Hassan Usmani beat Orhan Sohail 8-2.

In the Boys Under 10 final, Behroze Memoon beat Amir Masood.

In the Boys Under 12 final, Moazam Baber beat Raja Mohammad Taha by 6-2.

In the Girls Under 10 final: Manha Amalia Aidrus beat Manha Khalid Raja by 6-1.