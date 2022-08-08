BIRMINGHAM, Aug 08 (APP): Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem made the nation proud as he claimed gold medal in the javelin throw event of the Commonwealth Games with a monstrous throw of 90.18m in Birmingham on Sunday.
Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem claims gold medal in Commonwealth Games
