ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):A 20-member contingent of Japan, comprising tennis players and officials will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday to play their Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, a top Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) official said on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to be held from March 5-6 at PTF Complex Islamabad.

“Around 10 ITF (International Tennis Federation) officials including the referee, chief of umpires, and chair umpire for supervising the tie along with the technical team to operate the Hawk-Eye equipment will also arrive in Islamabad,” secretary of PTF Lt. Col. (R) Gul Rehman told APP.

He said Pakistan’s preparations for the event were in full swing at a camp in Islamabad adding that a good show was expected from the national team.

“Japan are considered as one of the best tennis playing nation in the world. But I think our team is also comprised of a bunch of highly talented and seasoned players.

“Hence, some exciting and quality tennis is expected from the two sides,” he added.

Pakistan outfit is comprised of Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan and tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassir Murtaza, Ahmed Chaudhry and Mohammad Shoaib.

The Japanese side will be led by 22-year old Yosuke Watanuki, whereas other members of the team include Kaichi Uchida, Yuta Shimizu, Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi. Satoshi Iwabuchi will be accompanying them as their non-playing captain.

According to Gul, the tie would be held as per ITF rules and regulations. “A comprehensive security plan has been formulated by PTF as per guidelines of ITF in coordination with concerned security departments for the successful conduct of the event”, he said.

He said the minister had also decided to constitute a steering committee, headed by Secretary Ministry of IPC and comprising the various stakeholders including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Health Services, Regulation & Coordination, Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, and PTF officials for holding the event in a befitting manner.

The minister, who is also president of PSB has directed the board to provide all administrative, technical and financial support to PTF, enabling it to hold the event in a memorable manner.