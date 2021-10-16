Islamabad, Sindh (W), Punjab (W), Railways, Army & HEC get victories in CM Punjab women hockey

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):As many as six more matches were played on the second day of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship here at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest on the second day of the championship and witnessed the thrilling matches at National Hockey Stadium.

Islamabad, Sindh (W), Punjab (W), Railways, Army and HEC women hockey team exhibited excellent performances and scripted entertaining victories against their respective rivals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sports Board Punjab is organizing the event for the preparation of first-ever FIH Hockey 5s World Cup scheduled to be staged in Oman’s capital city, Muscat.

Islamabad women hockey team demonstrated wonderful games skills and stunned the strong Sindh (C) team by 3-0 in the first match of the second day. Beenish Zafar netted two beautiful field goals for the winning team while the third goal was struck by Fozia Talib through her field efforts.

The second of the day was played between Sindh (W) and Balochistan in which Sindh (W) took the game by a big margin of 10-0 without much trouble. Saima Ghulam exhibited a glorious game and scored five beautiful goals. Dua Khan and Sahar Afshan made two goals apiece whereas Fatima Zehra managed to score one goal for the winners.

Punjab (W) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were the teams in the third match. The AJK women hockey team suffered a big defeat of 7-0 in this one-sided game. Fatima Ghaffar of Punjab (W) was in brilliant form and she contributed four goals demonstrating her exceptional talent. The remaining three goals were scored by Sania, Yusra Khawar and Nargis Kanwal.

The next match of the second day was played between Railways and Gilgit Baltistan women hockey teams. This time Railways outfit trounced Gilgit Baltistan by 10-0. Arzoo Mansoor and Sarika Sarwar struck four goals each while skipper Maryam Hanif netted two goals for the winning Railways team.

Army women hockey team pulverised KPK (C) by a huge difference of 19-0 in the 5th match of the day while HEC team finished triumphant against KPK (W) by 10-0 in the 6th and last match of the second day.