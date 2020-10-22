ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction & Development. APP
APP78-22 ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction & Development. APP
APP78-22

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting to review progress on Pakistan Islands and Ravi Urban Development Projects. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR