Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs weekly meeting of... PhotosNational PhotosSports ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction & Development. APP Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 11:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP78-22 ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction & Development. APP APP78-22 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting to review progress on Pakistan Islands and Ravi Urban Development Projects. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting to review progress on Pakistan Islands and Ravi Urban Development Projects. APP ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting with prominent exporters. APP ISLAMABAD: October 15 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction & Development. APP